Fred A. Kerk, 84, of Black Creek, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

He was born Sept. 21, 1936 in Hayward to Jacob and Eleanor (Taylor) Kirk. He graduated from Hayward High School. Fred married Renee (Rohlicek) on April 23, 1956, they would have been married 65 years this year (April). Fred was a member of the LCO Tribe. Fred served in the United States Air Force. He was a police officer with the Appleton and Grand Chute Police Departments. He also drove truck for Fore Way Express. Fred enjoyed playing horseshoes on Tuesdays, hunting, fishing and a good game of cribbage, but his true passion was cutting wood, which he said “kept him in shape.”

His Tribe: Fred is survived by his wife, Renee; children, Sheila (Tony), Fred Jr. (Diane), Leslie and Dwaine (Donna); grandchildren, step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Jacob (Sue), Mae, Shirley (Kenny), Bernard (Eva), Gerry, (Marie) and (Margaret); and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Eleanor; “Norski” (Ann Rolick) “Granny;” brothers, Billy and Harvey (Roger); sister, Geraldine; daughter, Lory; and grandson, Jeremy.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

