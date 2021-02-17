Elsa Marie Nasser (nee Genter), 89, of Hayward passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
Elsa was born Sept. 18, 1931. in Chicago to Julius and Anna Genter. She graduated from Maternity High School in Chicago, married her high school sweetheart and celebrated 56 years of marriage until Larry passed away in 2009. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She considered her family and friends as her greatest gifts and cherished the time she spent with them. Her family takes comfort in knowing that Elsa and Larry are together again.
Elsa was the loving mother of Lisa Nasser and Linda (Larry) Rogers; grandmother of Micah (Lauren) Yost, Jordan Yost, Brian (Morgan) Rogers, Nolan (Johnna) Yost, Erin Rogers (Rick Dingraudo), Katelyn Rogers and Jason Yost; great-grandmother of Evelyn Yost; dearest lifelong friend of Harvey and the late Mary Catherine Geiger; and adored godmother of Raymond and Michael Geiger, whom she loved as her own.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Skaja Funeral Home in Niles, Illinois, with Mass set for 12:30 p.m. at St. Eugene Church, Chicago, with Father Rich Yanos officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s cemetery, River Grove, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Regional Hospice in Hayward.
