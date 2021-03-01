May 8, 1934 — February 18, 2021
Ellen L. Metzger, 86, of Baldwin passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Baldwin Care Center.
Ellen Louise was born May 8, 1934 in Lenroot Township, the daughter of Charles and Eleanor (McPeak) Roberts. On April 22, 1951, Ellen was joined in marriage to Jerome Metzger. Together Ellen and Jerome lived in Menomonie, Marshfield, Hayward, St. Paul and Superior. Ellen worked as a nurse’s aide most of her career while also raising her four children. After Ellen and Jerome retired, they moved to Stanberry, where Ellen enjoyed gardening, fishing, making various crafts and being with her children and grandchildren.
Ellen is survived by two sons, Robert (Connie) Metzger of Ladysmith and Dennis (Denise) Metzger of Vail, Arizona; one daughter, Pam (James Ahrenkiel) Judd of Hayward; nine grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren; four sisters, Alice Christianson, Beverly Metcalf, Fran (James) Dolson, Linda (Carl) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome; and daughter, Diane Loebaka.
A memorial service celebrating Ellen’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
