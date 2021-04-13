Obituary: Elizabeth “Beth” McNamee

Elizabeth A. McNamee, 58, of Hayward passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Elizabeth Ann McNamee was born Sept. 30, 1962, in Minneapolis, the daughter of E. William “Irish” and M. Kathleen (Amireault) McNamee. Beth was raised in Bloomington, Minnesota, and graduated from Kennedy High School in 1981. She worked as a bartender and waitress with her family, who operated restaurants in Minnesota. She moved with her family to Hayward, where she worked at Lost Land Lake Lodge with her brother and cooked. Beth continued to work at Lost Land Lake Lodge and Beer Bellies with the family, but also worked at Marketplace Foods in the liquor department. Beth started a business of her own, Sun Seekers Tanning Salon in Hayward, that she operated for several years. She then became a pharmacy technician and worked at Pamida and then Northern Lakes Co-op Pharmacy. Beth was currently working with the Cenex convenience store. Beth had a great gift for cooking and baking. She enjoyed being with people and loved her nieces and nephews dearly. She also enjoyed annual trips to Anna Maria Island, Florida, and deer hunting with her family.
Beth is survived by her parents, Irish McNamee of Hayward and Kathy McNamee of Bloomington; four siblings, Kim (Rick) Firkus, Jim (Sue) McNamee, Karin Scott and Kristin McNamee; brother-in-law, Todd Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kelly McNamee-Johnson.
A memorial service was held for Beth at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, at the Hayward Wesleyan Church with Pastor Loretta Sunderland officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends was held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be shared with Beth’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
