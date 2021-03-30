Eileen Barbara Valien, 85, of Hayward passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2021. Eileen (Lyng) was a caring, loving, mother and wife. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
She was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Maywood, Illinois, the daughter of Andrew and Dorothy (Susdorf) Liehr and stepfather Charles Schmidt. She was united in marriage to Harold Raymond Valien Jr. on Sept. 3, 1955, in St. Charles, Illinois. Eileen was raised in Virgil, Illinois. She waitressed for many years in St. Charles. In 1974 she and Harold moved to Hayward, where they owned and operated Two Rounds Resort on Little Round Lake. Eileen loved to play Bingo and enjoyed sewing and making floral arrangements. Eileen also enjoyed fishing, both in Wisconsin and her annual trips to Canada.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 65 years, Harold Raymond Valien of Hayward; her children, Sheryl (Ted)) Tschudy of New Richmond and Richard (Joy) Valien of Menomonie; her grandchildren, Bryan (Chrystal) Tschudy, Matthew Tschudy and Chad (Amanda) Valien; her great-grandchildren, Brady, Ethan and Abby; her sisters, Dorothy Keefe and Carol (Ron) Tobias; sisters-in-law, Claudette Liehr and Angela Liehr, and brother-in-law, Melvin (Marilyn) Nelson; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her brothers, Rick and Don Liehr, and her brother-in-law, Bill Keefe.
There will be no public services at this time. The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
