Diane Lynn Olson, 67, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence in Hayward.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1954 in Shell Lake, the daughter of William and Verona (Lawrence) Snider. Diane was raised on a family farm near Springbrook, where she developed her strong work ethic and love for gardening. She also loved cooking, baking and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed people and took good care of customers while working for the Northern Lakes Co-op and Marketplace Foods. Diane had a heart of gold and her selflessness allowed her to always be there for others. Family was always first for Diane, she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Bethany) Olson of Eau Claire, Josh (Randi) Olson of Springbrook and Christopher (Ellen Connaughton) Olson of Hayward; her grandchildren, Adalia, Caleb, Ivy, Tyler, William and Aurea; her significant other, Danny Hankins of Hayward; her siblings, Steven (Linda) Snider of Rice Lake, Dale (Sheree) Snider of Hayward, Patti (Robin) Reed of Gordon and Thomas (Janice) Olson of Hayward; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Costanza; her sister, Susan Kline; and her brother, Ronald Snider.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Spider Lake Church, 12104N Lower Twin Lake Road, near Hayward, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in Earl Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
