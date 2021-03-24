Dean E. Schleeter, 66, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Dean Eldon Schleeter was born July 9, 1954, in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Delmar and Maude (Gee) Schleeter. He was raised in Anchor, Illinois, and graduated from Octavia High School in Colfax, Illinois, in 1972. Dean was proud that in his youth he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school he attended technical school for a short time before joining the U.S. Air Force in March of 1973. On June 30, 1973, Dean was joined in marriage to Carol French in San Jose, Illinois. Dean was stationed in Chanute, Illinois, where he received schooling in avionics and instruments. He was then reassigned to Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, where he would spend six years working on aircraft. He returned to Chanute Air Force Base, where he served as an instructor for several years. Dean’s next assignment was to Iceland, where he would be stationed for two years. He then went to Moreno Valley, California, where he was stationed at March Air Force Base. His next stations were in Michigan, where he served at Wurtsmith, and K.I. Sawyer, where he served as a flight line expeditor and first sergeant. Dean retired from military service and moved to Hayward, where he worked for a time for Roscoe Butterfield Well Drilling and then Ace Hardware. Some of Dean’s favorite pastimes included woodworking and refinishing furniture. Dean was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hayward.
Dean is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol; two daughters, Laura Perry of Braham, Minnesota, and Lisa Yelverton of Peoria, Arizona; three grandchildren, Keyyandre, Brandan and Spencer; one great-granddaughter, Rosalie; one brother, Dale (Ann) Schleeter of Hayward; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Elizabeth Schleeter.
A memorial service will be held for Dean at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at First Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Hayward Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at the church. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, with military honors accorded by the Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program.
Online condolences may be shared with Dean’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
