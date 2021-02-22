September 19, 1956 — February 17, 2021
Dawn “Tink” Marie Love, 64, of Barron and formerly of Hayward, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
She was born Sept. 19, 1956, in Fort Atkinson to John and Marjery (Cooper) Love. Dawn grew up in southern Wisconsin and moved to the Hayward area in 1998 and began working for Johnson Insurance writing policies, and then worked at Walmart in the accounting department. She loved to read, doing word puzzles, listening to music and playing the guitar. She sewed and sold her clothing, knitted, crocheted and had a huge collection of Barbies and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia. She enjoyed the history of World War II, the Edmond Fitzgerald, Doc Holiday and Tombstone, Arizona.
Dawn loved animals, especially cats, and traveling to Lake Superior. She made many masks that were donated to several organizations in Barron County. She was a very generous person and would give anything she had to others, but was very independent and stubborn.
She is survived by a daughter, Hanna Thompson of Rice Lake; a sister, Diane Love; two brothers, David (Shelly) Love and Dennis Love; a nephew, Michael (Megan) Love; and a great niece, Melissa.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will be held. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
