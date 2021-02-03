June 7, 1939 — January 26, 2021
David Grothe, 81, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Dave was born June 7, 1939, in Milwaukee, the son of Oscar and Lois (Koehler) Grothe. He graduated from high school in Wisconsin Rapids and went on to graduate from Ripon College in Ripon. Dave also joined the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, where he received paratrooper training. He had a varied career, working as a fry cook, chef, purchasing agent for a hotel, tax consultant, manager of a flight kitchen for an airline and as a bookkeeper.
His hobbies revolved mostly around boating, having a part interest in a Chris Craft, owning several sailboats, becoming part owner and vice president of Marina Del Sol, culminating in building over 13 years a 28-foot wooden boat starting with a set of plans. Dave lived in a variety of places: Wisconsin Rapids, Fort Benning, Georgia, Las Vegas, Hilo, Hawaii, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Hayward.
He is survived by his brother, Daniel Grothe of Hayward, three nephews and four nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois Holt; and sister-in-law, Nancy Grothe.
A private committal service is planned for David at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, with Pastor Ed Anderson officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
