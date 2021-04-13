Obituary: Dale LaRush

Dale E. LaRush, 71, of Hayward passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Dale Edmund LaRush was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Hayward, the son of Elwood and Marion (Rufus) LaRush. He grew up and attended school in Hayward. Dale then moved to Michigan, where he worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years. After retiring, Dale returned to the LCO Reservation. He was an avid Packer fan, loved eating breakfast and he loved his big dogs, Rocky and Pretty Girl.
He is survived by his son, Michael LaRush; sister, Sharon Benson; special brother, Bodie LaRush; special niece, Danille Benson; the rest of the LaRush family; and special friend, Julie Snow.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Sharon “Little Star” LaRush.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.