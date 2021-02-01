April 28, 1941 — January 27, 2021
Charles L. Mattson, 79, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at on Jan. 27, 2021, at his residence in Minong.
He was born on April 28, 1941, in Hastings, Minnesota, the son of Carl and Catherine (Radke) Matson. He was united in marriage to Gloria Jean Rockstead on Sept. 25, 1965 in Hastings. Charles was raised in the Hastings area, and after his mother’s untimely passing, Charles was raised in foster care in the home of Tom and Sophie Sura for over 17 years. The Sura’s provided a loving home and Charles enjoyed the company of several foster brothers and sisters. During high school, Charles worked for an antique dealer in the Leduc Mansion, where he refinished furniture and gave tours on the weekends. He worked at Shaw Lumber in St. Paul for over 33 years. He also worked for A & A Millwork in Minneapolis for over eight years and Dressor Lumber and Tie in Hayward. Charles retired to Minong and did yardwork and maintenance for Acorn Apartments for a couple of years. He volunteered for the COMFORTS local food shelf in Minong, was a Cubmaster in Hastings and was a faithful member of the River Church in Minong, where he served as an usher. Charles loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and snowmobiling.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Gloria Jean Mattson of Minong; his children, Michael Raymond (Robin) Mattson of Minong and Shawn Paul Mattson of Ironwood, Michigan; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his brothers, George (Susan) Mattson of Mount Dora, Florida, John (Donna) Mattson of Cape Coral, Florida, and Robert Mattson of Rutland, Vermont; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, MaryLou Mattson.
A committal service in Greenwood Cemetery in Minong will be announced in the spring of 2021.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.