Obituary: Carolyn Isham

August 18, 1963 — February 25, 2021
Carolyn R. Isham, 57, of Lac Courte Oreilles passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Carolyn Rose Isham was born Aug. 18, 1963, in Hayward, the daughter of Geneva Isham and William “Jr” Baker. She obtained her GED in 1982, followed by courses taken at the LCO Community College. Carolyn worked for LCO Tribal Council as the administrative secretary for 13 years. In 1999 Carolyn and Guy “Tiffy” Hall were blessed with their miracle daughter, Tamika Rose Hall “Meekers.” In 2004 she became a woman’s advocate at the Oakwood Haven Women’s Shelter.
She is survived by her daughter, Tamika Hall; mother, Geneva Isham; father, William “Jr” Baker; brother, Richard Isham Sr.; sisters, Kathy, Mary Jo and Roxanne Isham, Bonny (Gokee) Ledoux and Cheryl (Gokee) Littlegeorge; aunt, Rose Tainter; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Irene Isham and William “Bill” Baker; brothers, Roy Isham and Curtis “Lil Griz” Isham; sister, Corrine “Reenie” Isham; aunt, Joyce (Isham) Meyers; uncle, Leo W. Isham; niece, Christina “Ditterz” Dennis; and special friends, Donny Miller, Rodney Sutton, Alan Nickence and Ken Galloway.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopeful will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward, and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to processing to church for Mass.
Honorary bearers will be Tyrone Blackdeer, Wayne Blackdeer Jr., Lana Campbell, Louis Corbine, Selma Corbine, Tom Corbine, Cory Cross, Justin Gordon, Louis “Buckwheat” Gordon, Renae Gordon, Roy Gordon, Dede Grahn, Cara Jean Isham, T.J. Isham, Shelly Nebel, Cindy Rodson, Sharon Starr and Prez Wade.
Casket bearers will be Dave DeCora, Samuel Gonzalez, Clayton Isham, Darren Kagigebi, Bryan Sam III and Kevin Stevens.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
