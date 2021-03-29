July 22, 2020 — November 8, 2020
Bruce E. Ostrom, 67, passed peacefully with his wife at his side on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his residence in Minong, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 22, 2020, in Brookfield, the son of Earnie and Patricia (Gagna) Ostrom. He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Renee Roy on July 11, 2015 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Hayward. Bruce was a graduate of Brookfield High School and worked for the Kohler Company for over 25 years. He later moved to Minong, where he managed the NL Co-op Auto Center until his retirement in 2018. Bruce loved his work and truly enjoyed all the co-workers he had the opportunity to work beside. He was an avid sportsman and loved fishing, hunting and spending time in the woods surrounding Minong. He also taught hunter safety for many years and appreciated sharing knowledge and enthusiasm with young hunters.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Roy of Minong; his children, Robert Ostrom of Minong, Mary (Christopher) Kelling of Sheboygan Falls and Jeremy (Juliet) Ostrom of Two Rivers; 15 grandchildren; and his mother, Patricia Ostrom of Minong.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Earnie Ostrom; his grandson, Mason Schroeder; and his brother, Michael Ostrom.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Calvary Baptist Church of the Northwoods, 13713 Thannum Fire Lane in Hayward, with Pastor Phillip Markel officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the hour of the service at the church. Interment will be held privately.
Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
