February 15, 2021
Bernadette T. Fisher, 91, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in her apartment in Hayward.
Bernadette (fondly called “Bunny”) was the daughter of Paul and Marie (Stygar) Meyer. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire in 1947. Upon graduation, she went to work as a switchboard operator in Eau Claire and eventually as a chief operator in Baraboo, then assistant chief operator in Madison, before retiring after serving over 40 years with the telephone company.
Bernadette married Charles E. Fisher on June 24, 1950, and enjoyed 44 years with him until his death in 1994. After her retirement, Bunny was in charge of many funeral luncheons at her parish in Baraboo, even cooking a meal for the diocesan bishop when he came to their parish. She was an excellent cook and tremendously enjoyed that task, especially frying fresh fish that she caught.
Bernadette is survived by a sister, Rose Kramenauer Lessard of Eau Claire; three brothers, John Christianson of Eau Claire, Clyde (Pat) Christenson of Bullard, Texas, and Francis Christianson of Eau Claire; a beloved sister-in-law, Kathleen Fisher of Eau Claire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Anthony Meyer; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and a nephew, Roland Christianson.
The Hayward Funeral Home in Hayward and Lenmark’s Funeral Home in Eau Claire are assisting the family with arrangements.
