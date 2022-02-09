The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) and LCO Ojibwe College are sponsoring a free 13-week Construction Foundations training course for eligible participants through the NWWIB’s Worker Advancement Initiative (WAI) Grant and funding through the college.
The course will run from Feb. 21 to May 12 and is free to those who meet grant eligibility criteria related to unemployment, underemployment and part-time employment.
Students will complete classroom and hands-on training, including math for the trades, print reading, construction basics and layout design, OSHA safety 10 training and CPR/AED/basic first aid. Hands-on training consists of several building projects that may include a utility shed, pergola, Adirondack chairs and picnic tables.
Upon completion, participants will earn a technical certificate and OSHA 10 certification and will enter the job market qualified to be employed in construction or related industries.
For more information, visit nwwib.com/construction or contact Kristi Waits, NWWIB director of special projects, at (715) 575-1235 or kwaits@nwwib.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.