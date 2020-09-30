For the last couple of weeks, Sawyer County had been experiencing fewer numbers of COVID-19 positives compared to the week before, and most new positives were traced to those already in quarantine with the source of the virus identified.
However, now Public Health Officer Julia Lyons is seeing the beginning of a trend first observed in August when the county’s numbers began to rise sharply — a rise in new positives but with no idea who transmitted the virus.
“In the last few weeks many of the positives were already in quarantine and we knew why they were testing positive,” Lyons said. “But that’s changing, and we are starting to see new positives where they don’t know where they got it from.”
As of Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, a total of 219 people had tested positive since testing began in the spring. That is an increase of 23 cases from the 196 reported the previous Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Of the 219, 190 have recovered, 28 are still considered active, one has died and eight have been hospitalized. Public tracers are following the status of 102 individuals.
Of all the people who have been tested for COVID-19 in Sawyer County, 4,552 persons have tested negative, with some being tested more than once.
Wisconsin No. 2
Although there is some concern with new COVID-19 cases in the county, the larger concern is for what is happening in the state as a whole. Wisconsin continues to be ranked No. 2, behind North Dakota, for its seven-day average of new positives per 100,000 population.
“Yesterday (Monday) they reported 2,300 new cases in a day,” Lyons said. “Just a couple of months ago when it broke 1,000 it was causing concern. Wisconsin is definitely on a high trend and it doesn’t look like it is changing.”
Lyons said the state began seeing a noticeable uptick in conjunction with the resumption of classes in K-12 schools and colleges and universities. She is concerned with the sharp increase in the number of 18- to 24-year-olds getting COVID-19 and with reports that colleges are running out of quarantine space for students who are then returning to their homes.
However, so far, Lyons doesn’t believe returning college students have impacted the numbers in Sawyer County.
“I’m not sure what we are doing differently in our colleges versus others,” she said, adding, “If you have a college student who is coming home who has been exposed, you want to make sure that they are self-quarantined within the household and keep close contact with others to a minimum for at least 14 days.”
K-12 schools
On Sept. 18, the Hayward Community School District informed parents that one high school student had tested positive and the district had implemented, in coordination with public health, actions to isolate and quarantine all students impacted.
Even with the one positive in Hayward, Lyons said, the three school districts (Hayward, Winter and LCO) in the county are not showing any concerning issues. She’s especially impressed that students are masking and parents have been supportive.
“Our schools are doing well, actually,” she said. “We are very lucky compared to what is happening in other school districts. We had the one positive in Hayward and we didn’t have to close school down for that. And parents, for the most parts, have been cooperative and understanding. We can’t send sick kids to school, and if they are sick they need to be picked up and tested.”
Health and Human Services meeting
Lyons said the Tuesday, Oct. 6, meeting of the Sawyer County Health and Human Services (HHS) Board will discuss revising the county’s public health ordinance to improve enforceability of the public health officer orders.
Previously, both the county safety committee and HHS board had discussed revising the ordinance but no recommendation was made to the full Sawyer County Board, which must approve any revision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.