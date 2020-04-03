Another 180 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day in Wisconsin, for a total of 1,730, data from the state Department of Health Services showed on Thursday, April 2.
The state surpassed the 1,000 mark over the weekend.
Twenty-seven percent of the confirmed cases were hospitalized.
A total of 20,317 have tested negative in Wisconsin. In Washburn County, that number was 41 (30 was the previous day's total); Ashland, 38; Barron, 168; Bayfield, (47); Burnett, 30; Douglas, 138; Barron, 159; Polk, 75; Price, 26; Sawyer, 50; St. Croix, 116.
Seven more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 31. They were in Dane County (3, with 228 cases), Fond du Lac (2, with 28), Iron County (1, the county's sole confirmed case), Milwaukee County (16, with 869), Ozaukee County (3, with 47), Rock County (1, with 19), Sauk (2, with 16), Sheboygan (1, with 16), Waukesha County (1, with 120), and Waupaca County (1, with 2).
Fifty-eight percent of those who died were male, while just 48% of the confirmed cases have been males.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Ashland, (1), Bayfield (3), Douglas (7), and St. Croix County (6). Chippewa County has 11, and Eau Claire County has 14.
Barron County has one confirmed case, but it is not listed in the Department of Health Services' statistics.
By age group, the confirmed cases and the number of deaths have been:
> 10-19: 1% cases, 0% deaths
> 20-29: 12%, 0%
> 30-39: 14%, 3%
> 40-49: 16%, 3%
>50-59: 19%, 19%
> 60-69: 20%, 16%
> 70-79: 11%, 29%
> 80-89: 5%, 23%
>90+: 2%, 6%
