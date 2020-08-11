The number of new COVID-19 cases in Sawyer County is nearly double the new cases reported the week before.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons reports that as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, there are 78 positives up from 44 reported the week before on Tuesday, Aug. 4, or 34 new cases.
The number of new cases over the last three weeks has been, from week to week, nearly tripling or doubling:
- Seven new cases between July 23-28
- 18 new cases between July 29-Aug. 4
- 34 new cases between Aug. 5-11
Lyons said she expects the number of new cases to continue to expand at a similar rate for the next one or two weeks.
Most of the new cases, Lyons said, can be traced to contact with another positive case.
However, just a week ago, Lyons said, only 50 percent of the new positives could be traced to a source and the remaining 50 percent were attributed to “community spread” or unknown sources of the virus already in the community.
Lyons believes the reason it is easier to identify the source of the spread is because there are more confirmed positives in the county.
Of the 78 total positives since the pandemic began, 32 are recovered and 46 are active.
Three of the 78 have been hospitalized and 2,852 persons in Sawyer County have tested negative, some having been tested more than once.
Lyons also reports her office is following the test results for another 160 persons whom either reported symptoms or had close contact to a person testing positive.
Read more about the COVID-19 update in this week's Sawyer County Record.
