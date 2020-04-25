Another 331 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were identified over the past day – the most in one day, for a total of 5,687, the state Department of Health Services announced on Saturday, April 25.
Milestones on average have been passed weekly: The count of confirmed cases in the state had surpassed 5,000 by April 23, 4,000 by April 17, 3,000 by April 10, 2,000 by April 5, and 1,000 the prior weekend.
Twenty-four percent – 1,376– of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
A total of 57,138 have tested negative in Wisconsin, another 2,565 since the previous day's report. In Northwest Wisconsin, Washburn County had 149; Ashland, 102; Barron, 675; Bayfield, 124; Burnett, 74; Douglas, 446; Polk, 237; Price, 68; Rusk, 107; Sawyer, 230; St. Croix, 420.
Of the positive cases in Wisconsin, 266 people have died, 4 over the past day. They were in these counties: Adams (1, with 4 confirmed cases), Bayfield (1, with 3), Brown (2, with 720), Buffalo (1, with 4), Clark (1, with 19), Columbia (1, with 27), Dane (21, with 401), Dodge (1, with 23), Door, (1, with 10), Fond du Lac (3, with 67), Grant (3, with 28), Iron (1, with 2), Jackson (1, with 12), Juneau (1, with 12), Kenosha (7, with 329), Kewaunee (1, with 10), Marathon (1, with 18), Marinette (1, with 7), Marquette (1, with 3), Milwaukee (157, with 2,525), Outagamie (2, with 43), Ozaukee (9, with 82), Racine (10, with 255), Richland (1, with 10), Rock (4, with 151), Sauk (3, with 38), Sheboygan (2, with 44), Walworth (8, with 132), Washington (4, with 92), Waukesha (14, with 299), Waupaca (1, with 7), and Winnebago (1, with 48).
Just six of the state's 72 counties have no confirmed cases: Burnett, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Pepin, and Taylor.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have or have had confirmed cases are Ashland (2), Barron (6), Bayfield (3), Douglas (9), Polk (4), Price (1), Rusk (4), Sawyer (2), St. Croix (13), and Washburn County (1). Chippewa County has 20, and Eau Claire County has 24.
By age group, the confirmed cases (percentage of total), percent of that age group that has been hospitalized, percent of that age group who have died, and number of those with confirmed cases who have died are:
< 10: 1% cases, 10% of them hospitalized, 0% deaths, 0 of 42 cases
> 10-19: 2%, 5%, 0%, 2 of 130
> 20-29: 14%, 6%, 0%, 2 of 801
> 30-39: 16%, 10%, 0%, 4 of 893
> 40-49: 17%, 15%, 1%, 10 of 956
> 50-59: 19%, 23%, 2%, 22 of 1,077
> 60-69: 15%, 36%, 5%, 46 of 841
> 70-79: 9%, 57%, 16%, 81 of 508
> 80-89: 5%, 59%, 19%, 60 of 312
Concerning the percent of COVID-19 cases who are health care workers:
> Health care workers: 885 / 15%
> Not health care workers: 3,233/ 57%
> Unknown: 1,569 / 28%
Health care workers include nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers, and pharmacists.
Forty-seven percent of the total cases are considered currently recovered.
The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
> Documentation of resolved symptoms.
> Documentation of release from public health isolation.
> 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.
