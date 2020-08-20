On Thursday the Hayward Community Choir announced that there will be no annual cantata in 2020.
"It is with a heavy heart that the Hayward Community Choir announces that this year, in 2020, the Christmas Cantata will be canceled," said Cheryl Beaver, choir representative, via email.
She reminds people that even in a pandemic, Christmas will go on.
"Although the coronavirus prohibits us from gathering the 50 to 70-member choir together to practice 10 weeks and offer four performances, all of us are anticipating individually celebrating Christmas with praises in our churches and homes. We appreciate all of your support and hope to return to bringing our community choir back together in the near future. Please remember that Christmas is still alive and well! Alleluia!"
