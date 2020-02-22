According to unofficial results, Niklas Dyrhaug of Trondheim, Norway, won the men's American Birkebeiner skate race in 1:59:01.7. The lead men finished in a tight pack of 8 skiers.

Taking second was Ian Torchia of Rochester, Minn. and Robin Duvillard of Chapelle-En-vercors, France, took third in 1:59:03.7

In the womens' race, Jessica Yeaton of Albuquerque, New Mexico won in 2:13:20.6. Finishing second, 41 seconds later, was Ritta-Liisa Roponen of Haukipudas, Finland, and third was Erika Flowers of Bozeman, Mont. 

In the women's classic race, Nichole Bathe of Olso won the women's classic race in 2:49:47.0. Anja GRuber of Boulder, Colorado was send in 2:55:20.3. No result was available at the time of this posting for third. 

In the men's classic race, Peter Holmes of Ketchum, Idaho took first in 2:26:46.4. Coming in second, 12 minutes later, was Chris Pappathopoulos of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin in 2:38:38.8. Taking third was Evan Wetzel of Waukesha, Wisconsin. 

These results are unofficial, taken from the Birkie's website. 

