NorthWoods Strings, an innovative non-profit music education organization, will host an online “String Thing Hangout” at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, featuring Haitian-born cellist Tom Clowes (Crossing Borders Music) and composer Jean (Rudy) Perrault (UMD), and NorthWoods Strings students.
Listeners will hear live performances of solo works by Haitian composers. Going beyond the headlines, the event also will explore the complex beauty, culture and history of Haiti through its music and musicians.
“I am very excited to share music from my native country,” Perrault said. “It is a country with a rich heritage and untapped potential.”
He will perform Peze Kafe and Choukoun and guide listeners to a deep understanding of these beautiful songs.
Tom Clowes will perform the Haitian lament “Erzulie Malade” (as recorded by Werner Jaegerhuber) and a portion of Solace by Haitian-American composer Grifants. Tom said he is “really looking forward to having fun, sharing music and sharing parts of Haiti way too few Americans get to see.”
“Intrigued? We would love to see you online,” said Northwoods Strings director Betty Braunstein. “Please join us from the comfort of your home for this delightful hour of live music and creative dialog. We think you will be energized. We think your imagination will soar. We think your heart will be uplifted. If you are a musician, you will be able to play along with our guest artists and students while your microphone is muted.”
People can register to receive a Zoom invitation at www.nwstrings.org. Registration closes at 2 p.m. on the day of the event.
NorthWoods Strings believes music has the power to bring people together. They recognize and value diversity, and we welcome everyone. For more information, visit www.nwstrings.org, call (715) 609-9436 or email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com.
