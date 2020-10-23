NorthWoods Strings, an innovative non-profit music education organization, will host its fourth online String Thing Hangout at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
The presentation will feature guest artist Josh Aerie, who will guide everyone on a whirlwind tour of musical styles and musical cultures from the Baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary periods. He will also perform a solo cello piece and share insights about bringing music to life.
“I’m excited and honored to join my fellow string-player friends in the NorthWoods Strings’ String Thing Hangout,” Aerie said. “Even though we can’t play together in person these days, I’m looking forward to virtually sharing music, insight and fun.”
Those wishing to participate can register to receive a Zoom invitation at www.nwstrings.org, or by calling (715) 609-9436.
