Area residents are invited to Stone Lake to celebrate live music, dancing, friends and family fun from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Stone Lake Lions Club. It’s time for the annual Hoedown with an All Star String Band and musicians from NorthWoods Strings.
Traditional dances from 18th and 19th century America and from around the world will be taught , so no experience is necessary. And dancing is not required; anyone may attend and just enjoy the great music, refreshments and company.
The Hoedown event is sponsored by the Stone Lake Lions Club and NorthWoods Strings. Admission is free. Refreshments are also free and non-alcoholic. And, everybody is welcome. A donation of $5 per person or $10 per family is suggested.
“The All Star String Band is truly stellar,” said NorthWoods Strings board member Marilyn Konkler. “Our students are a highlight of the evening.”
NorthWoods Strings is an innovative non-profit organization dedicated to building a musical community for children and adults in rural northwestern Wisconsin. NorthWoods Strings believes music has the power to bring people together. Diversity is recognized and valued.
To learn more about NorthWoods Strings, visit www.nwstrings.org or email nwstringsmusic@gmail.com.
