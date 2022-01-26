Hello, music lovers. It’s the slow season on the music scene, but there probably is more music out there. I just haven’t been able to find out about it.
Friday, Jan. 28
Church of Cash, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.
Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Saturday, Jan. 29
Brave Cowboy, The Portage, 7 p.m., 798-4000
That’s all I know today. Have a great week and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
