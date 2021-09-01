Hello, music lovers. We are moving into the next season: goodbye summer, hello school daze.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Crescent Moon, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328

Thursday, Sept. 2

Sonofmel, Boulder Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3002

Steve Trude, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Friday, Sept. 3

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Round Man Brewing Company, 7 p.m., 939-1800

Bo Allen, Birch Lakes Resort, 6 p.m., 354-3505

Wreckless, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002

Laura Moe, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Saturday, Sept. 4

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Tanya Thorne, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Malpractice, Whitetail Ridge Campground, 8 p.m., 469-3309

Lee from Duluth, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346

The Rewind Society, Birch Lakes Resort, 4 p.m., 354-3880

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

Big Fish, Chippewa Pines Resort, 2 p.m., 945-2776

Josh White, The Pumphouse at Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505

The SongSmiths, Pine Brook Farm, 5:30 p.m., 635-4511

Ted’s Timberlodge, Big Deeks, 4 p.m.; The Dweebs, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Acoustic Relapse, The Flying Eagle Resort, 8 p.m., 372-4615

The Bear Creek Band, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423

Nick Anderson, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251

Sunday, Sept. 5

Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Pumphouse, Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505

Russ Darwin, Staudemeyer’s Four season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346

The Gators, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880

Jennifer Reisch, Chippewa Pines Resort, 12 p.m., 945-2776

Big Fish, Chippewa Pines Resort, 2 p.m., 945-2776

County Line, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424

Weberfest, The Rivers Edge Saloon, 6 p.m., 634-2631

John Gay, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 354-6251

Carole Z, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328

That’s all I have right now. Stay safe and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

