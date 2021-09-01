Hello, music lovers. We are moving into the next season: goodbye summer, hello school daze.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Crescent Moon, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328
Thursday, Sept. 2
Sonofmel, Boulder Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3002
Steve Trude, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Friday, Sept. 3
Sean and Ian Okamoto, Round Man Brewing Company, 7 p.m., 939-1800
Bo Allen, Birch Lakes Resort, 6 p.m., 354-3505
Wreckless, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002
Laura Moe, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Saturday, Sept. 4
Sean and Ian Okamoto, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Tanya Thorne, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Malpractice, Whitetail Ridge Campground, 8 p.m., 469-3309
Lee from Duluth, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346
The Rewind Society, Birch Lakes Resort, 4 p.m., 354-3880
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
Big Fish, Chippewa Pines Resort, 2 p.m., 945-2776
Josh White, The Pumphouse at Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505
The SongSmiths, Pine Brook Farm, 5:30 p.m., 635-4511
Ted’s Timberlodge, Big Deeks, 4 p.m.; The Dweebs, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Acoustic Relapse, The Flying Eagle Resort, 8 p.m., 372-4615
The Bear Creek Band, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423
Nick Anderson, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251
Sunday, Sept. 5
Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Pumphouse, Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505
Russ Darwin, Staudemeyer’s Four season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346
The Gators, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880
Jennifer Reisch, Chippewa Pines Resort, 12 p.m., 945-2776
Big Fish, Chippewa Pines Resort, 2 p.m., 945-2776
County Line, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424
Weberfest, The Rivers Edge Saloon, 6 p.m., 634-2631
John Gay, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 354-6251
Carole Z, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328
That’s all I have right now. Stay safe and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
