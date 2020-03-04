Hello, music lovers. We are movin’ on into March. Let’s see what this month brings.

Thursday, March 5

First Thursday at the Park, Kim Ritchie and Squirrel Cage, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6

The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

Bona Fide, Paradise Shores 4, 7 p.m., 595-4227

Saturday, March 7

Molly and the Danger Band, The Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002

Big Fish, The Sawmill Saloon, 7:30 p.m., 634-5660

Shannon Kaeding, Paradise Shores 4, 6 p.m., 595-4227

The Russ Darwin Band, Trails End Resort, 8:30 p.m., 634-2423

3 Beer Down, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4224

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Sunday, March 9

Open Jam, The Rivers Edge Saloon, 3 p.m., 634-2631

Tanya Thorn and Larry Shelton, The Rusty Hook, 3 p.m., 462-4031

That’s what I think I know this week. Take a look around and you will probably find more. Happy hunting, and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

