Hello, music lovers. We are movin’ on into March. Let’s see what this month brings.
Thursday, March 5
First Thursday at the Park, Kim Ritchie and Squirrel Cage, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002
Bona Fide, Paradise Shores 4, 7 p.m., 595-4227
Saturday, March 7
Molly and the Danger Band, The Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002
Big Fish, The Sawmill Saloon, 7:30 p.m., 634-5660
Shannon Kaeding, Paradise Shores 4, 6 p.m., 595-4227
The Russ Darwin Band, Trails End Resort, 8:30 p.m., 634-2423
3 Beer Down, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4224
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Sunday, March 9
Open Jam, The Rivers Edge Saloon, 3 p.m., 634-2631
Tanya Thorn and Larry Shelton, The Rusty Hook, 3 p.m., 462-4031
That’s what I think I know this week. Take a look around and you will probably find more. Happy hunting, and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.