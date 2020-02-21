Hello, music lovers. It’s Birkie weekend, so fasten your seat belt and hold on for the ride.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Truegrass, Sawmill Saloon, 7 p.m., 634-5660
Thursday, Feb. 20
Sean Okamoto, Team Jaeckel Birkie Banquet, Hayward Veterans Center, 7 p.m.
Molly and the Danger Band, Birkie Bash, Lumberjack Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.
Chad and Marj, comedy, Jack Links Aquatic & Activity Center, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Sean Okamoto, Clif Bar Lodge, 1:30 p.m.
Dan Maguire, Rebel Plaid, The Whistle Punk, 957-0222
Big Fish, Flat Creek Eatery, 7:30 p.m., 634-1466
Ghost the Coyote, Cable American Legion, 8 p.m., 798-4487
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002
Saturday, Feb. 22
Sean Okamoto, Clif Bar Lodge, 1:30 p.m.
Detour, Sawmill Saloon, 3 p.m., 634-5660
Joe Cruz and Scenic Roots, Sawmill Saloon, 8 p.m., 634-5660
David Allen, Jason Streitz, Brickyard Pottery, 1 p.m., 468-7341
Brian Bethke, Round Man Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 939-1800
Chad and Matt, Props Landing and Waterfront Grille, 6 p.m., 915-1111
Crescent Moon, Trails End Resort, 8:30 p.m., 634-2423
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
Confessions of a New York Accompanist, Paradise Shores 4, 5 p.m., 595-4224
Sage, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
G-Man, Flat Creek Eatery, 7:30 p.m., 634-1466
Off the Hook, Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002
Sunday, Feb. 23
Celtic Music Sessions, Farmstead Creamery and Café, 2 p.m., 462-3453
That is what I know right now. There may be more, but I rely on websites and online posts or people actually messaging me. If the website is not updated I am in the dark. That being said, if that’s the worst that happens to me this week, I’m golden. Catch ‘ya on the flip side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.