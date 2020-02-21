Hello, music lovers. It’s Birkie weekend, so fasten your seat belt and hold on for the ride.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Truegrass, Sawmill Saloon, 7 p.m., 634-5660

Thursday, Feb. 20

Sean Okamoto, Team Jaeckel Birkie Banquet, Hayward Veterans Center, 7 p.m.

Molly and the Danger Band, Birkie Bash, Lumberjack Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.

Chad and Marj, comedy, Jack Links Aquatic & Activity Center, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Sean Okamoto, Clif Bar Lodge, 1:30 p.m.

Dan Maguire, Rebel Plaid, The Whistle Punk, 957-0222

Big Fish, Flat Creek Eatery, 7:30 p.m., 634-1466

Ghost the Coyote, Cable American Legion, 8 p.m., 798-4487

The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

Saturday, Feb. 22

Sean Okamoto, Clif Bar Lodge, 1:30 p.m.

Detour, Sawmill Saloon, 3 p.m., 634-5660

Joe Cruz and Scenic Roots, Sawmill Saloon, 8 p.m., 634-5660

David Allen, Jason Streitz, Brickyard Pottery, 1 p.m., 468-7341

Brian Bethke, Round Man Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 939-1800

Chad and Matt, Props Landing and Waterfront Grille, 6 p.m., 915-1111

Crescent Moon, Trails End Resort, 8:30 p.m., 634-2423

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

Confessions of a New York Accompanist, Paradise Shores 4, 5 p.m., 595-4224

Sage, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

G-Man, Flat Creek Eatery, 7:30 p.m., 634-1466

Off the Hook, Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002

Sunday, Feb. 23

Celtic Music Sessions, Farmstead Creamery and Café, 2 p.m., 462-3453

That is what I know right now. There may be more, but I rely on websites and online posts or people actually messaging me. If the website is not updated I am in the dark. That being said, if that’s the worst that happens to me this week, I’m golden. Catch ‘ya on the flip side.

