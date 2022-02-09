Hello, music lovers. We’re halfway through February and there is still a little music out there that I know of. There is more if you look.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Oddly Specific, Heartwood Resort, 8 p.m., 319-3064

Stone Lake Lions Music Nite, Lions Club, 6 p.m., 865-4131

8 Seconds, Ted’s Timberlodge, 3 p.m., 595-4424

Contradiction, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

That’s all this week. Have a pleasant tomorrow and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

