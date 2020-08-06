Hello, music lovers. The summer is flying by — we’re already into August. There is still music out there if you look. Most of it is outside.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Sean and Ian Okamoto, Anglers Bar and Grill, 5 p.m., 634-4700
Jim Czechowicz, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Friday, Aug. 7
Sean and Ian Okamoto, Props Landing and Waterfront Grille, 6 p.m., 915-1111
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002
Barbaro, The Potter’s Shed, 7 p.m., 468-4122
The Gators, Paul’s Pizza Den, 7 p.m., 354-7058354-3505
Carole Z, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Six to Midnight, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Fivesome, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505
Saturday, Aug. 8
Sean and Ian Okamoto, R&R Campground, 6 p.m., 288-6800
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
The Songsmiths, Pine Brook Farms, 6 p.m., 635-4511
The Knuckleheads 4, Twin Lakes Tap, 8 p.m., 462-4596
Bare Bones, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Buckwild, Props Landing and Waterfront Grille, 6 p.m., 915-1111
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
$1000 Car, The Cabaret, 3 p.m., 259-4440
Six to Midnight, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 865-4424
Stacy Hughes, The Boulevard, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
The Gators, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880
Brian Bethke, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 12 p.m., 354-3505
Hoff Stevens, Staudemeyer’s Four Seasons Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346
Andy and John, Trails End Resort, 4 p.m., 634-2423
JFT Party Band, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Tom Hipps, The Gathering Place, 5 p.m., 354-3029
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Big Fish, Deerfoot Lodge, 5:30 p.m., 462-3328
Truegrass, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660
That is all I have this week. Music pops up when you least expect it, so keep your ears open, and I will catch ‘ya on the flip side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.