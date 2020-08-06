 

 

Hello, music lovers. The summer is flying by — we’re already into August. There is still music out there if you look. Most of it is outside.

 

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Anglers Bar and Grill, 5 p.m., 634-4700

Jim Czechowicz, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Friday, Aug. 7

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Props Landing and Waterfront Grille, 6 p.m., 915-1111

The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002

Barbaro, The Potter’s Shed, 7 p.m., 468-4122

The Gators, Paul’s Pizza Den, 7 p.m., 354-7058354-3505

Carole Z, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Six to Midnight, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Fivesome, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505

Saturday, Aug. 8

Sean and Ian Okamoto, R&R Campground, 6 p.m., 288-6800

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

The Songsmiths, Pine Brook Farms, 6 p.m., 635-4511

The Knuckleheads 4, Twin Lakes Tap, 8 p.m., 462-4596

Bare Bones, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Buckwild, Props Landing and Waterfront Grille, 6 p.m., 915-1111

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

$1000 Car, The Cabaret, 3 p.m., 259-4440

Six to Midnight, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 865-4424

Stacy Hughes, The Boulevard, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

The Gators, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880

Brian Bethke, Cheers Bar at Tagalong Golf, 12 p.m., 354-3505

Hoff Stevens, Staudemeyer’s Four Seasons Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346

Andy and John, Trails End Resort, 4 p.m., 634-2423

JFT Party Band, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Tom Hipps, The Gathering Place, 5 p.m., 354-3029

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Big Fish, Deerfoot Lodge, 5:30 p.m., 462-3328

Truegrass, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660

That is all I have this week. Music pops up when you least expect it, so keep your ears open, and I will catch ‘ya on the flip side.

