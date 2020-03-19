Hello, music lovers.
This is the place you would normally tune into to find out where to find live music. However, at this time I can’t tell you with any certainty that there will be any live music with the cancellations we have been seeing. Venues have been cancelling and musicians have been cancelling, so until we start sailing on calmer waters, this column will be “corona’d.”
For now, I will catch ‘ya on the flip side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.