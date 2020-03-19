Hello, music lovers.

This is the place you would normally tune into to find out where to find live music. However, at this time I can’t tell you with any certainty that there will be any live music with the cancellations we have been seeing. Venues have been cancelling and musicians have been cancelling, so until we start sailing on calmer waters, this column will be “corona’d.”

For now, I will catch ‘ya on the flip side.

