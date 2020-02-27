Hello, music lovers. We made it through the Birkie  and things are still happening. Look around and find some music.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Open Mic, Hubs Riverbend, 6:30 p.m., 939-1250

Friday, Feb. 28

Badge, Lakewoods Resort, 8:30 p.m., 794-2961

Kevin Kraft, Comedy, The Still Bar and Grill, 7:30 p.m., 635-6527

4cast, Paradise Shores 4, 6 p.m., 595-4227

The Boulder Lodge house Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

Saturday, Feb. 29

Rock Blue, Ammos Evergreen, 5 p.m., 794-2245

Badge, Lakewoods Resort, 8:30 p.m., 794-2961

The Bear Creek Band, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423

Steve Szydel, The Still Bar and Grill, 7 p.m., 635-6527

Rattle Can Red, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Crescent Moon, The Sawmill Saloon, 8 p.m., 634-5660

Sunday, March 1

Community Dinner and Jam Session, Farmstead Creamery and Café, 5 p.m., 462-3453

Tuesday, March 3

Acoustic Jam, Northwoods Vape Escape, 6 p.m.

That’s all I know about this week. Tune in next week, same bat time, same bat station and we will see what’s happening for St. Paddy’s day. Catch ‘ya on the flip side.

