Hello, music lovers. As August rolls in, the music scene is still going strong. Keep your ears open for some music near you.
Wednesday, July 28
Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328
Thursday, July 29
Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Enchanted Barn, 6 p.m., 254-1557
Dan Hoerl, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Friday, July 30
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002
The Groove Merchants, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Arm Chair Boogie, Rebecca Macone, The Potter’s Shed, 6 p.m., 468-4122
Southbound, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Saturday, July 31
Sean and Ian Okamoto, Quest Nutrition Grand Opening, 12:30 p.m., 961-9000
Stacy Hughes, Pine Brook Farm, 5 p.m., 635-4511
Shear Fury, Cable Farmers Market, 11 a.m.
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
The Smoking’ Loons, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038
Joyann Parker, Birch Lakes Resort, 4 p.m., 354-3880
Sean Jordan, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251
The Thundermen, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424
Sunday, Aug. 1
Doug Sheen, TNT’s Sports Bar, 2 p.m., 699-1594
Brave Cowboy, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346
Jennifer Reisch, Chippewa Pines Resort, 3 p.m., 945-2776
The Smoking Loons, The Pumphouse at Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505
Bree Morgan, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880
Lovin Country, Big Fish Golf Course, 2 p.m., 934-4770
Exit Stage Left, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251
The Bear Creek Band, Teds Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424
Wednesday, Aug. 4
The Truegrass Trio, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328
That’s all I know this week. Keep supporting local music and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
