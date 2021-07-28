Hello, music lovers. As August rolls in, the music scene is still going strong. Keep your ears open for some music near you.

Wednesday, July 28

Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328

Thursday, July 29

Sean and Ian Okamoto, The Enchanted Barn, 6 p.m., 254-1557

Dan Hoerl, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Friday, July 30

The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002

The Groove Merchants, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Arm Chair Boogie, Rebecca Macone, The Potter’s Shed, 6 p.m., 468-4122

Southbound, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Saturday, July 31

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Quest Nutrition Grand Opening, 12:30 p.m., 961-9000

Stacy Hughes, Pine Brook Farm, 5 p.m., 635-4511

Shear Fury, Cable Farmers Market, 11 a.m.

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

The Smoking’ Loons, Red Schoolhouse Wines, 6 p.m., 865-5038

Joyann Parker, Birch Lakes Resort, 4 p.m., 354-3880

Sean Jordan, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251

The Thundermen, Ted’s Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424

Sunday, Aug. 1

Doug Sheen, TNT’s Sports Bar, 2 p.m., 699-1594

Brave Cowboy, Staudemeyer’s Four Season Resort, 3 p.m., 798-2346

Jennifer Reisch, Chippewa Pines Resort, 3 p.m., 945-2776

The Smoking Loons, The Pumphouse at Tagalong Golf, 1 p.m., 354-3505

Bree Morgan, Birch Lakes Resort, 3 p.m., 354-3880

Lovin Country, Big Fish Golf Course, 2 p.m., 934-4770

Exit Stage Left, East Bay Lodge, 3 p.m., 595-6251

The Bear Creek Band, Teds Timberlodge, 4 p.m., 595-4424

Wednesday, Aug. 4

The Truegrass Trio, The Sawmill Saloon, 5 p.m., 634-5660

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3328

That’s all I know this week. Keep supporting local music and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

