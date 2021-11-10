Hello, music lovers. I’m back online this week so let’s see what we have.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Open Mic , Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Friday, Nov. 12
The Jimmys, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.,
Doug Sheen, Rivers Edge Saloon , 7:30 p.m., 634-2631
Saturday, Nov. 13
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
2nd Time Around, Wolf Point, 6 p.m., 466-4582
Zakk Grandahl, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Jason Rabuck, The Steakhouse and Lodge, 7 p.m., 934-4411
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
That’s it for this week folks. Start talking turkey and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
