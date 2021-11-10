Hello, music lovers. I’m back online this week so let’s see what we have.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Open Mic , Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

Friday, Nov. 12

The Jimmys, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.,

Doug Sheen, Rivers Edge Saloon , 7:30 p.m., 634-2631

Saturday, Nov. 13

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

2nd Time Around, Wolf Point, 6 p.m., 466-4582

Zakk Grandahl, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Jason Rabuck, The Steakhouse and Lodge, 7 p.m., 934-4411

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

That’s it for this week folks. Start talking turkey and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments