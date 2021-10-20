Hello, music lovers. Looking for some music? This is what I hear is around.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Open Mic, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Thursday, Oct. 21
Sonofmel, Boulder Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3002
Friday, Oct. 22
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002
Saturday, Oct. 23
Jennifer Reisch, Patti’s on 70, 4 p.m.,
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
The Smokin’ Loons, Peter and Annie’s Coffee Shop, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Jason Rabuck, The Steakhouse and Lodge, 7 p.m., 934-4411
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Open Mic, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
This is all I know about this week. Have a pleasant tomorrow and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
