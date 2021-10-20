Hello, music lovers. Looking for some music? This is what I hear is around.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Open Mic, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

Thursday, Oct. 21

Sonofmel, Boulder Lodge, 5 p.m., 462-3002

Friday, Oct. 22

The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3002

Saturday, Oct. 23

Jennifer Reisch, Patti’s on 70, 4 p.m.,

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

The Smokin’ Loons, Peter and Annie’s Coffee Shop, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Jason Rabuck, The Steakhouse and Lodge, 7 p.m., 934-4411

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Open Mic, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

This is all I know about this week. Have a pleasant tomorrow and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments