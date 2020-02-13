Hello, music lovers. Valentine’s Day is here, so grab your sweetie and go find some live music.

Friday, Feb. 14

The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002

Michael Perry and the Longbeds, The Potter’s Shed, 7 p.m., 468-4122

Piano and Comedy, Chippewa Pines Resort, 7 p.m., 945-2776

The Bum Steers, Crosswinds Resort, 6:30 p.m., 795-2920

Michael Carluccio, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

Saturday, Feb. 15

Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Church of Cash, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.

Hometown Jam: Anxiety, South of 8, The Lincoln Boys, The Dropzone, 5 p.m., 532-6772

Terry and Dixie, Props Landing and Waterfront Grill, 6 p.m., 915-1111

Brave Cowboy, The Still Bar and Grill, 7:30 p.m., 635-6527

Solo Piano, Chippewa Pines Resort, 8 p.m., 945-2776

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3328

Russ Darwin, The Gravel Pit Tavern, 8 p.m., 364-6883

Stacy Hughes, The Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002

2nd Time Around, Wolf Point Bar, 7 p.m., 466-4582

The Knuckleheads 4, MJs Mill pond, 6 p.m., 739-6900

Everroad, Trails End Resort, 8 p.m., 634-2423

Michael Carluccio, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274

Crowded Heads, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

That’s all that I know for now. Have a great week and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments