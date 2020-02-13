Hello, music lovers. Valentine’s Day is here, so grab your sweetie and go find some live music.
Friday, Feb. 14
The Boulder Lodge House Band, Boulder Lodge, 8 p.m., 462-3002
Michael Perry and the Longbeds, The Potter’s Shed, 7 p.m., 468-4122
Piano and Comedy, Chippewa Pines Resort, 7 p.m., 945-2776
The Bum Steers, Crosswinds Resort, 6:30 p.m., 795-2920
Michael Carluccio, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274
Saturday, Feb. 15
Joey Falch, The Chippewa Inn, 6 p.m., 462-3648
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Church of Cash, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.
Hometown Jam: Anxiety, South of 8, The Lincoln Boys, The Dropzone, 5 p.m., 532-6772
Terry and Dixie, Props Landing and Waterfront Grill, 6 p.m., 915-1111
Brave Cowboy, The Still Bar and Grill, 7:30 p.m., 635-6527
Solo Piano, Chippewa Pines Resort, 8 p.m., 945-2776
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3328
Russ Darwin, The Gravel Pit Tavern, 8 p.m., 364-6883
Stacy Hughes, The Boulder Lodge, 6 p.m., 462-3002
2nd Time Around, Wolf Point Bar, 7 p.m., 466-4582
The Knuckleheads 4, MJs Mill pond, 6 p.m., 739-6900
Everroad, Trails End Resort, 8 p.m., 634-2423
Michael Carluccio, Sevenwinds Casino, 8 p.m., 800-526-2274
Crowded Heads, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
That’s all that I know for now. Have a great week and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
