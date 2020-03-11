Hello, music lovers. We are rollin’ up on St. Paddy’s Day, so let’s see if there is any leprechaun music out there.

Thursday, March 12

Keith Secola, Sawmill Saloon, 8 p.m., 634-5660

Sonofmel, The Sawmill Saloon, 7:30 p.m., 634-5660

Friday, March 13

Sister Tree, The Potter’s Shed, 7 p.m., 468-4122

Katie Rothbauer, Paradise Shores 4, 5:30 p.m., 595-4227

Duke Tumato & the Power Trio, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Sean and Ian Okamoto, Lakewoods Resort, 4 p.m., 794-2561

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

The Knuckleheads 4, Twin Lakes Tap, 9 p.m., 462-4696

Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3328

Carol McDowall, Glory B’s Irish Pub, 2 p.m., 868-3990

8 Seconds, Glory B’s Irish Pub, 4 p.m., 868-3990

The Cragars, Patti’s on 70, 8 p.m., 266-6401

JFT Party Band, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423

The Brady Luke Band, Ted’s Timber Lodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

For The Win, Chit Chat Bar & Grill, 8 p.m., 354-3094

Sunday, March 15

Steve Hand and his Irish Band, TNT’s Sports Bar, 1 p.m., 699-1594

Sonofmel, Waters Edge Senior Living, 2 p.m.

Hoff Stevens, Ammos Evergreen, 2 p.m., 794-2245

For The Win, Chit Chat Bar & Grill, 1 p.m., 354-3094

Open Jam, The Rivers Edge Saloon, 3 p.m., 634-2631

Tuesday, March 17

Acoustic Jam, Northwoods Vape Escape, 6 p.m., 934-8383

Allison Hand Session Band, The Sawmill Saloon, 4 p.m., 634-5660

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments