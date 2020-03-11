Hello, music lovers. We are rollin’ up on St. Paddy’s Day, so let’s see if there is any leprechaun music out there.
Thursday, March 12
Keith Secola, Sawmill Saloon, 8 p.m., 634-5660
Sonofmel, The Sawmill Saloon, 7:30 p.m., 634-5660
Friday, March 13
Sister Tree, The Potter’s Shed, 7 p.m., 468-4122
Katie Rothbauer, Paradise Shores 4, 5:30 p.m., 595-4227
Duke Tumato & the Power Trio, The Park Center, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Sean and Ian Okamoto, Lakewoods Resort, 4 p.m., 794-2561
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
The Knuckleheads 4, Twin Lakes Tap, 9 p.m., 462-4696
Big Fish, The Deerfoot Lodge, 7 p.m., 462-3328
Carol McDowall, Glory B’s Irish Pub, 2 p.m., 868-3990
8 Seconds, Glory B’s Irish Pub, 4 p.m., 868-3990
The Cragars, Patti’s on 70, 8 p.m., 266-6401
JFT Party Band, Trails End Resort, 9 p.m., 634-2423
The Brady Luke Band, Ted’s Timber Lodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
For The Win, Chit Chat Bar & Grill, 8 p.m., 354-3094
Sunday, March 15
Steve Hand and his Irish Band, TNT’s Sports Bar, 1 p.m., 699-1594
Sonofmel, Waters Edge Senior Living, 2 p.m.
Hoff Stevens, Ammos Evergreen, 2 p.m., 794-2245
For The Win, Chit Chat Bar & Grill, 1 p.m., 354-3094
Open Jam, The Rivers Edge Saloon, 3 p.m., 634-2631
Tuesday, March 17
Acoustic Jam, Northwoods Vape Escape, 6 p.m., 934-8383
Allison Hand Session Band, The Sawmill Saloon, 4 p.m., 634-5660
