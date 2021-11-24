Hello, music lovers. It’s Thanksgiving week and I’m thankful there is still live music around. Where you ask? Allow me to retort.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

Malpractice, The Backwoods Bar, 7 p.m., 376-4481

Friday, Nov. 26

Russ Darwin, Chopper’s Bar, 763-3202

Saturday, Nov, 27

Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709

Wreckless, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Jason Rabuck, The Steakhouse and Lodge, 6 p.m., 934-4411

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244

Open Mic, Carol McDowell, Rae’s Bar and Grill, 6:30 p.m., 468-1584

That’s all I know this week. Offer to help with the dishes and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.

