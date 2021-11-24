Hello, music lovers. It’s Thanksgiving week and I’m thankful there is still live music around. Where you ask? Allow me to retort.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Malpractice, The Backwoods Bar, 7 p.m., 376-4481
Friday, Nov. 26
Russ Darwin, Chopper’s Bar, 763-3202
Saturday, Nov, 27
Sonofmel, Out of the Woods Winery, 2 p.m., 699-1709
Wreckless, Ted’s Timberlodge, 9 p.m., 595-4424
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Jason Rabuck, The Steakhouse and Lodge, 6 p.m., 934-4411
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Open Mic, Jason Rabuck, Route 63, 7 p.m., 766-2244
Open Mic, Carol McDowell, Rae’s Bar and Grill, 6:30 p.m., 468-1584
That’s all I know this week. Offer to help with the dishes and I’ll catch ‘ya on the flip side.
