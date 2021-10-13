Several fundraising events have drawn to a close. Board member Vallie Szymanski and the OCSA crew completed the Dog Walk and Ice Cream Social, as well as having a table each Monday at the Hayward Farmers Market. The raffle selling team, which set up booths at Muskie Fest, Fall Fest and Cranberry Fest, had great sales. The winner of the cash raffle was Ralph Elsing of Siren.
The Art For Animals Online auction facilitated by Kubarek Auction House closed Sunday night. There appeared to be good bidding. At this moment I do not know the totals. I do know that people were generous with their donations. Successful bids may be picked up Oct. 14 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Art Beat of Hayward, 15845 W 2nd St.
While all of the above has been going on, volunteers at the NHS Thrift Shop have been working very hard. This has been a great summer for us and it has taken a wonderful team to pull it off. The Halloween-themed items are on the shelves and this week they will begin to bring the Christmas items out. We have a lot of really nice Christmas items. I chuckled when the news reports stated that there will be a shortage of holiday-themed items because of shipping. That is not the case at our Thrift Shop.
The Thrift Shop will be losing some of its volunteers for the winter months. If you see that you have some time to share at the shop, please give us a call at (715) 934-3121 or call me at (715) 634-4543. There are a variety of ways to help and one shift can be about 4½ hours or less, depending on what you are doing. It is a wonderful group of people to work with and the common goal is to support the animals’ care at the NHS Shelter.
NHS was recently gifted with a pontoon to sell. The pontoon is a 2007 Northwood Pontoon 2023 Aurora. The pontoon is in very good condition and it comes with sea legs, a newer battery purchased in 2019, a new prop, and a fish locator purchased in 2017. The motor is a 2006 Mercury 40ELPT 4-Stroke Series. The pontoon may be seen at Mel’s Outdoor Power Sports located at 10908 W Hwy. B in Hayward. All proceeds will come to the Northwoods Humane Society. We thank Mel for his continued support and caring.
Diane Kline, our shelter dog coordinator, is super in caring for her charges. She knows them and she knows what kind of home is best for them, as well a wealth of information about animal care. I didn’t know that she was also super at creative writing. The following is a promotional piece to encourage adoption of Goofey.
“Good Morning. Let me introduce myself. I am Goofey, that’s my name . . . however, not accurately reflective of my character. I consider myself to be a well cultured mannerly gentleman. I am an 8-year-young neutered male, and my breed is a large mixed breed possibly with a dash of shepherd in that mix, maybe even some Dane. I find that while I like people and what they have to bring to the table, other dogs are just not up to my high standards and thus I am seeking lodging in a domicile that has no other pets.
“But let’s be honest, here, I’m really all that you need. I like to take my time when choosing my people, one can never be too careful, but once I have deemed you worthy of my presence, I am quite the companion. And if you happen to bring yummy treats . . . well, the interview process will go much more quickly! I was formerly in a foster home with some wonderful people and they even had three young boys ages 8, 6 and 6. I must brag a bit here . . . I was great with them.
“I do great on walks as long as you carry treats. If you put a treat by your belly when other dogs walk by I am super focused on the treat and won’t pay any attention to the other dog. As any true gentleman should, I have had all my vaccinations, been heartworm tested and microchipped and I take my monthly preventatives to keep me healthy and fit. If you wish to gain an audience with me, you must first go the shelter’s website and fill out the pre-adoption application found under the Adoptable Animals tab. Once you are approved you may call to schedule an appointment to meet me. I am a busy man so don’t delay, you may miss out on my fabulousness in your life. Best Regards, Sir Goofey.”
Thank you to all of caring volunteers, supporters and staff for their hard work and dedication to seeing our mission of caring for animals accomplished. Life is good!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.