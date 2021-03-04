My mother-in-law, Dorothy Persson, passed away in May 2020. Over the past several months we have been going through boxes of papers and photos, letters and cards. We found many really-big cards that were from Eddie, her husband of 74 years. Dorothy saved every card and letter for all of her 99 years.
She saved every photo — even if there were eight of the exact same image. Many pictures were of people we did not know, most were of Mike and his sister Patty and ones of their grandchildren. I found a black and white photo of Mike ala-natural when he was 8 months old — bottoms up! It is on the fridge now.
I have similar storage containers with my family’s photos and cards. It is a wonderful journey going through these photos, cards and letters. Our son, Chris, will be faced with the same task. What will change for future generations is that most photos are on our phones now, messages and greetings are quickly sent via text or email. History and memories will be slim when it comes to the paper presentations — good news or bad news — we all have an opinion. I am grateful to have these tangible memories.
The Northwoods Humane Society received a handwritten letter from a longtime supporter and animal lover, Claudia Cayo. Actually, she penned the letter for her dog Callie. I asked Claudia if I could share it with you and she said “yes.” As you read the following imagine a beautiful script done in black fluid ink on white parchment paper.
“Hi! Callie here! Remember me? My mom has tried to send you some updates about me on the iPad, but she’s kind of dumb about the whole thing and they never go through. If you remember, you had to walk her through the whole application process and the phrase ‘I guess you can’t really teach an old dog new tricks’ was true. So we’re doing this the old fashioned way — with pen and paper.
“I love my new mom. She says I love her too much sometimes because I walk so closely to her I almost knock her down. If she leaves a room — I leave a room. If she goes outside — I go outside. We’re together — always.
“It took a few months to get me to go in the car with her though. I guess I was afraid she would take me somewhere else and wasn’t sure I would be back. But by then I figured out she would go without me and I didn’t like that either. I still get nervous waiting in the car while she runs errands. I’m never sure if she’s coming back. But, so far — so good. She always comes back.
“For a few days I got really sick. I had to go to the doctor and spend three days there (except at night) before they finally figured out the Lyme disease was taking another crack at me. I got pills and was fine again. Sure scared my mom though.
“I have made friends in the neighborhood . . . a golden retriever, and two golden doodles come every day for about 15 minutes during their lunch hour. When it was warm, they would take me for short walks with them. Now that it is cold we just go play in the snow and come in for treats from mom before they go home. I just love it. But I kind of drive my mom nuts starting at 10 a.m. looking for them and going in and out to see if they are coming.
“My mom has four cats. One of them (a great big Persian named Olives who runs and hides under my mom’s bed whenever someone new (human or otherwise) comes in the door. Well, this cat immediately took a liking to big old me. He follows me everywhere I go. He is a real pest! He even follows me into my dog bed! He wants me to give him a bath. I try to ignore him, but sometimes I have to give in or he will not leave. The other cats don’t bother me at all.
“It’s taken a while, but I’ve learned all kinds of new words — potty, outside, chow, treats, go for a ride, who’s coming ( I really get excited when I hear that one).
“Physically, I’m fine. I got a little overweight but a couple of bags of diet controlled dog food and I’m back on track. I hope the friends I made at the shelter have found good homes.” Love, Callie
From Claudia: “Hi, from Callie’s mom. What a wonderful dog Callie is. Everyone who meets her falls in love with her. It was two months before I heard her bark. I was wondering if she could. She sleeps in her kennel right by my bed. If she allowed to roam free she can find food anywhere. She can eat 18 hot dog buns in a flash! She can eat half a pork loin even faster. I have learned to keep food off the counter and out of reach of one tall dog!
“Sorry it took so long to get in touch, but as Callie told you — I tried but failed. Instead you are forced to try and decipher this hen scratching which has become my penmanship in my old age. Thank you for letting me adopt Callie. I promise she’ll have a great life and will keep in touch.” Sincerely, Claudia
Thank you, Claudia, for doing it the old-fashioned way!
Date to Save
May 28: Dining for Cats and Dogs, Lynn’s Custom Meats and Catering, Hwy. 63 N, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by Armstrong Insurance and OCSA.
