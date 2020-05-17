NHS

 

The Hayward Lions Club and a private donor sponsored a free spay and neuter clinic for cats. Dr. Angie Rupal, owner of the non-profit Purple Cat Van, is committed to reducing the number of unwanted cats and kittens. 

The Northwoods Humane Society will host a spay and neuter clinic for cats on Thursday, May 28 at the Northwoods Humane Society shelter. Dr. Angie Ruppel of the Purple Cat Mobile Veterinary Clinic will perform the surgeries on owned, feral and barn cats. The clinic is for low and fixed-income residents of Sawyer County, and will be free to those who qualify. 

The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness Organization donated the funds to make this important clinic free to the public. The Purple Cat Mobile Clinic is a high volume/low cost cat spay and neuter clinic whose primary goal is to surgically sterilize cats to reduce the population of unwanted litters of kittens in our area. 

Feral and barn cats must be transported in a live trap, and owned cats must be dropped off in a secure carrier. 

To schedule a surgery through this clinic, please contact the shelter at 715-634-5394 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

