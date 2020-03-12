The Northwoods Hoedown community dance originally scheduled to take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Stone Lake has been canceled, according to anannouncement from Northwoods Strings director Betty Braunstein. The dance was to feature the All-Star String Band and the Northwoods Strings playing for old-time dances.
"I am sorry to report that the Stone Lake Lions Hall is temporarily closed due to concerns over the coronavirus,"Braunstein said. "Therefore, the NorthWoods Hoe-Down is cancelled."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.