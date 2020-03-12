The Northwoods Hoedown community dance originally scheduled to take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in Stone Lake has been canceled, according to anannouncement from Northwoods Strings director Betty Braunstein. The dance was to feature the All-Star String Band and the Northwoods Strings playing for old-time dances.

"I am sorry to report that the Stone Lake Lions Hall is temporarily closed due to concerns over the coronavirus,"Braunstein said. "Therefore, the NorthWoods Hoe-Down is cancelled."

