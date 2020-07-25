MINONG– Northwood School will reopen on August 20 with options for virtual or in-person attendance.
Those who wish to attend in person can, with masks optional, while those who do not feel safe attending can take classes virtually.
Social distancing will be practiced on buses as well as possible, and the children in kindergarten through fifth grade will social distance in classrooms and will eat lunch there, too. Students in grades 6 to 12 will dine in the cafeteria.
Drinking fountains will be closed, so students may bring along bottled water if they wish.
Extra janitors have been hired for increased sanitation.
The school has not decided yet how to handle fall sports.
All of the recently approved plans are subject to new mandates and conditions related to COVID-19.
The board will hold a special meeting on July 30 to consider any additional updates.
