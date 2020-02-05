Members from Northern Lights Christian Center in Hayward recently led a missions trip to the Dominican Republic. Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Warner and nine others, mostly from Hayward and Northwestern Wisconsin, flew to the Dominican Republic, which is on the southern end of an Island called Hispaniola. Usually, the leadership team has an outreach to Haiti every one or two years. However, since conditions (of rioting, unstable social climate) are not well at this time, this team ventured to new lands in the Dominican.
Northern Lights works with Haiti Missions, a local nonprofit organization, to host trips of people for ministry outreach to foreign lands, especially among islands such as Haiti, the Dominican Republic and beyond.
The focus this time was to train national pastors in a “mobile Bible Seminary” format. Typically, Dr. Tim Warner writes a ministry manual, has it translated into French (and in this case Spanish), and a group of ministers teach nationals in subjects of biblical truth, church governing, leadership principles, and speaking dynamics. Dozens to hundreds of nationals attend these “seminars.” Ministers are equipped to serve their people, communities and nations more effectively.
Haiti Missions presently is affiliated with eleven schools, over fifty churches, two orphanages and various feeding programs. When asked, “What is the purpose of sending teams over to Haiti and the Dominican,” Dr. Warner, President of Haiti Missions, replied, “We try to always reach out in spiritual, educational and practical ways.” He went on to say, “This trip featured seminary training for pastors, educational ministry to teach children (English and Spanish), and assist with a building project, all for the purpose of helping the nationals.”
Those attending were: Dr. Timothy Warner (President), Roy Peterson (VP), Josh Hamblin, Jim and Leah Warner, Jeff and Jeanne Leonard, Ron and Christi Bishop, and Jen Peterson.
