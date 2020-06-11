(Updated story)

The Hayward Hawks will host the six-team Northern Lights baseball tournament at Larry Somerville Field Friday through Sunday, June 12-14.

This will be a round-robin tournament with seven-inning games. Tie breakers will be based on head-to-head competition followed by runs scored against.

The schedule is:

 Friday June 12

Windfall Lake Loons vs Hayward Hawks, 6 p.m.

Minneapolis Cobras vs Hartford Hawks, 8 p.m.

Saturday June 13

Hayward Hawks vs Hartford Hawks, 12 noon

Hartford Hawks vs Windfall Lake Loons, 2:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Cobras vs Windfall Lake Loons, 5 p.m.

Minneapolis Cobras vs Hayward Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

 Sunday June 14

Chippewa Valley Bank Championship game, opponents to be determined, 11 a.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments