(Updated story)
The Hayward Hawks will host the six-team Northern Lights baseball tournament at Larry Somerville Field Friday through Sunday, June 12-14.
This will be a round-robin tournament with seven-inning games. Tie breakers will be based on head-to-head competition followed by runs scored against.
The schedule is:
Friday June 12
Windfall Lake Loons vs Hayward Hawks, 6 p.m.
Minneapolis Cobras vs Hartford Hawks, 8 p.m.
Saturday June 13
Hayward Hawks vs Hartford Hawks, 12 noon
Hartford Hawks vs Windfall Lake Loons, 2:30 p.m.
Minneapolis Cobras vs Windfall Lake Loons, 5 p.m.
Minneapolis Cobras vs Hayward Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday June 14
Chippewa Valley Bank Championship game, opponents to be determined, 11 a.m.
