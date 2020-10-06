Workers began demolishing the historic former Northern Lakes Co-op mall building on Highway 63 in Hayward Tuesday, Oct. 6. The demolition will make way for a second Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station in Hayward, which is slated for construction in 2021.
A workman stated that the demolition is expected to take one week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.