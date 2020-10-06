Former Northern Lakes mall building being razed

Demolition of the former Northern Lakes Co-op Mall building on Hwy. 63 in Hayward began Tuesday, Oct. 6.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Workers began demolishing the historic former Northern Lakes Co-op mall building on Highway 63 in Hayward Tuesday, Oct. 6. The demolition will make way for a second Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station in Hayward, which is slated for construction in 2021.

A workman stated that the demolition is expected to take one week.

