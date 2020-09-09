A press release from Northern Lakes Cooperative says its board of directors has decided to close the Feedmill facility in the City of Hayward effective Sept. 30, but a new business will be occupying the space in the spring of 2021
“The decision was based upon decreased sales due to a dramatic increase in online competition for pet food and supplies,” reads the press release. “We would like to thank all our loyal Feedmill customers for the support you gave us through the years. The building will be closed to the public through the winter while preparations are made for the new business model.”
The cooperative asked members to consult its website for updates through the winter on future plans.
The Sawyer County Record will follow this story.
