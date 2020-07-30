After much deliberation, the North End board of directors has decided to cancel the North End Trail Run for this year.It had been scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 2.

"We really thought we could have the race safely due to our small numbers and the many precautions we had in place," said race director Shelly Wilson. "But now, due to the increase of COVID cases in Bayfield County and the new restrictions being passed down to us by the county, we feel that it is everyone’s best interest to just cancel.  We thank you for your support and for those that have registered already, we will be issuing a full refund very soon.  Please join us next year at our usual date at the end of May.

The North End Ski Club also presents the North End Classic Ski race in February and the North End Snowshoe Classic in January. Dates for these events are: snowshoe race – Jan. 2, 2021 and ski race – Feb. 7, 2021.

For additional information, contact race director Shelly Wilson at 715/307-3720.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments