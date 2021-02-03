Due to dangerously cold predicted temperatures and windchill, the 2021 North End Classic near Cable has been postponed from Sunday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 14. Start times and all COVID-19 precautions remain unchanged.

Registration will remain open until noon on Saturday, Feb. 13, or until the 100-racer limit is reached.

Racers may register at register.chronotrack.com/r/60115.

There is no on-site registration this year.

For more information, contact nesc@cheqnet.net.

