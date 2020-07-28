Norah Jane Leonard, 77, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, at her residence in Hayward. 

She was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Chicago, the daughter of Walter and Jean (Maroney) Cassidy. She was united in marriage to Steven Frank Leonard on Oct. 11, 1990, while on horseback at Hay Creek Ranch in Stanberry. Norah had a deep love for animals and always had Steve’s back helping on their farm in Bass Lake Township. She was a wonderful woman with very strong family values. 

She is survived by her beloved husband, Steve, of Hayward; her stepchildren, Cassandra and Jessica; and her step-grandchildren, Ivy, Lorraine and Alex. 

In addition to her parents, Norah was preceded in death by her brother, Walter.

All services and interment will be held privately. 

